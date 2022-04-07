Air Force sweeps ACU in midweek series

ABILENE, Texas — Bring out the brooms!

On Wednesday, the Air Force baseball team completed the midweek sweep of Abilene Christian, beating the Wildcats 9-4 for their 3rd straight win.

Jay Thomason was a perfect 4-4 on the day, an afternoon in which the Falcons third baseman reached base in all five plate appearances. Thomason provided 3 RBI for Air Force, punctuated by a 9th inning solo home run, his 10th of the 2022 season.

The sophomore is now 23-46 (.500) over his last 11 games.

Aerik Joe continues to be dialed in at the plate, as the Air Force shortstop was 3-4 with a double and a run batted in. Sam Kulasingam was 2-5 with a two-base hit, while Gabriel Garcia extended his hitting streak to nine games with a double in the 7th.

Sawyer Hawks made the second start of his freshman season and was solid, allowing just one unearned run over four innings. He scattered six hits while striking out four.

Ryan Stohr was credited with the win after taking over in the 5th, just before the Falcons took the lead in the next half-inning. The junior pitched three innings, allowing two runs on five hits, four strikeouts and a walk.

The Falcons will take their three-game winning streak back to Colorado Springs where Air Force will host California Baptist for a three-game series starting Friday, April 8.

