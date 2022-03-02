Air Force snaps nine-game losing skid with win on Senior Night

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force men’s basketball (11-17, 4-13 MW) held off San Jose State (8-21, 1-16 MW), 58-54, on Tuesday on Senior Night at Clune Arena.

The win snapped the Falcons nine-game losing streak heading into the Mountain West tournament next week.

Senior guard AJ Walker led Air Force with 15 points and freshman center Lucas Moerman added a double-double with 10 points & 12 rebounds.

Prior to the game, Air Force honored its seniors with a video and presentation. The senior class of 2022 consists of Walker and forward Abe Kinrade.

Air Force returns to action at the 2022 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championships, which begins Wednesday, March 9 and concludes Saturday, March 12. They will be the 10-seed and play the seven-seed at 1:30 pm PT.

