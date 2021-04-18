Air Force shuts out Grand Canyon to claim WAC title

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Air Force men's soccer team shut out Grand Canyon University by a score of 3-0 Saturday to claim the Western Athletic Conference Championship.

Sophomore defender London Aghedo head-butted in midfielder Quinn Matulis' corner kick at the 43-minute mark to give the Falcons the first goal of the goal. Just a few minutes into the second half, Matulis bent a kick past the Lopes goalkeeper George Tasouris to take a two-nothing lead.

Junior forward Lathan Spadafora scored the third and final goal of the match later in the second half on a kick that split the Lopes defenders.

Air Force heads to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons with a record of 7-4-1. Tournament bids will be announced on Monday.