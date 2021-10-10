Air Force serves Wyoming its first loss of the season, 24-14

COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force Falcons are now on a three-game winning, going 5-1 on the season, the first for the program since 2010.

Saturday, the Wyoming Cowboys, who were undefeated, fell to the Falcons 24-14 at Falcon Stadium.

Brad Roberts continues to shine as he recorded 140 yards, including a first-quarter touchdown. Roberts touchdown makes this the 5th time in 6 games the Falcons scored on the opening drive.

The Falcons defense allowed two touchdowns in the second quarter, which made this a nail bitter at half-time tied at 14.

However, Air Force wouldn't make the same mistake twice as they held Wyoming to 82 yards in the second-half. The Falcons offense then capitalized in the second half, where they outscored the Cowboys 10-0 in the final 30 minutes.