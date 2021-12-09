Watch
Air Force sees 7-game winning streak snapped with loss at Montana

Jake Gadon/KOAA
Montana's Mack Anderson with the dunk over Air Force's Jeffry Mills in the Grizzlies win on Wednesday night
Posted at 11:39 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 01:39:42-05

MISSOULA, MT — The Air Force men's basketball team finally saw their win streak snapped on Wednesday night in Montana.

The Falcons fell to the Grizzlies on the road, 66 to 48, dropping to 7-2 on the season.

Montana (6-4) controlled the game by dominating the paint. The Grizzlies out-scored the Falcons 36-18 inside and won the rebounding battle 41-20. Cameron Parker led Montana with 20 points and Josh Bannan scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Senior guard AJ Walker led the Falcons with 18 points and three steals.

Air Force is off from competition next week due to finals, and returns to action Sunday, Dec. 19, at Arkansas State. Tip time is 3 pm CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

