Air Force second-half rally falls short to Nevada, 75-68

COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force men's basketball drop 1-2 in the Mountain West as they fall 75-68 to Nevada Saturday afternoon.

The Falcon's offense couldn't find its rhythm as they found themselves down by 13 points before attempting a second-half rally.

Ethan Taylor had a day recording the first triple-double in school history.

Senior guard AJ Walker had a team-high 18 points that included five threes for the Falcons.

Air Force had some positives to pull from the loss but their biggest downfall was shooting 38 percent from the field.

Head Coach Joe Scott praises the fight from his Freshman who kept them in the game until the final minutes.

"They made a mistake in communication on a short field when he came running across and it was a five-point game and they made a 3. So, embracing that our margin for error is small. It's so critical to building this program and as we do that know we have players in there. So, as they keep growing and getting older the players make the margin for error get a little bigger."

The Falcons return to action Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Boise State.