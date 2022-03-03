Air Force routs SDSU in season finale; earns No. 5 seed in Mountain West tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS — A remarkable 2021-22 regular season for Air Force women's basketball was capped off by a remarkable 70-46 blowout season finale win over San Diego State on Wednesday at Clune Arena.

Riley Snyder and Lauren McDonald led the Falcons in scoring, as both managed 16 points to tie the game-high.

Snyder, now Air Force's most potent Division I era scorer, ends her farewell regular season with a 15.4 points per game average, fifth-highest among Mountain West players. She will end her Air Force career owning three of the top five individual season scoring averages among all Falcon players since 1996, while her 1,554 career points currently sits fourth all-time since the program debuted in 1976.

Haley Jones finished her evening one point shy of a double-double, as the senior snagged 15 rebounds to go with nine points. Wednesday's win marks the fourth game this season Jones has collected 15 rebounds. Jones finishes the regular season as the leading rebounder in the Mountain West, having averaged 9.6 rebounds per game

With 17 overall wins this season and 11 in the Mountain West, the 2021-22 regular season marks the pinnacle of success for the program. Both win totals are program bests since joining the Mountain West in 1999, and also stand as new benchmarks since transitioning to Division I play in 1996. Air Force's 17 regular season wins are the most since the 1993-94 season, while the Falcons haven't won 11 conference games since 1990-91.

The Falcons finish Mountain West play 5th among the 11 teams, the Academy's highest in-conference standing since becoming a Mountain West member. As a result, the Falcons will advance to the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament, where Air Force will meet Nevada (19-10, 11-6) on Monday, March 7. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 pm MT.

