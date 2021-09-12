Watch
Air Force remains undefeated with a 23-3 win over Navy

Air Force earns a 23-3 victory over Navy on the road Saturday. The match-up marked the 50th Commander-In-Chief's trophy competition and also the 20th anniversary of 9/11/2001.

The Air Force defense wouldn't give up a single touchdown holding Navy to 68 yards of total offense.

After a slow start, the Falcons gave the ball to Brad Roberts for a three-yard touchdown to go up 7-3.

Falcons scored its second touchdown in the third quarter courtesy of quarterback Haaziq Daniels with a 28-yard keeper to make it 14-3 Air Force with 32 seconds left in the third.

After being up 16-3, Roberts capped it off with his second touchdown of the night.

