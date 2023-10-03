Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

USAFA — The Air Force Falcons are flying high after a dominating 49-10 win over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The performance not only set records for the school, but it was also a record night for quarterback Zac Larrier. The Falcons now move to 5-0 on the season and improved to 3-0 in Mountain West Conference play, for the first time since 2010.

In a personal record-setting performance, Larrier set career highs in passing yards totaling 189, passing touchdowns with 2, rushing yards for a total of 103, and completions with 6 in one game.

Larrier, a senior hailing from Youngstown, Ohio, was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week following the performance, the first of his career.

The Falcons are on a bye this week before they host Wyoming at Falcon Stadium on October 14th at 5:00 p.m.

_____

