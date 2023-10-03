Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

Zac Larrier
The United States Air Force Academy
Zac Larrier was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week following the team's strong win against San Diego State on Saturday.
Zac Larrier
Posted at 8:13 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 22:13:01-04

USAFA — The Air Force Falcons are flying high after a dominating 49-10 win over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The performance not only set records for the school, but it was also a record night for quarterback Zac Larrier. The Falcons now move to 5-0 on the season and improved to 3-0 in Mountain West Conference play, for the first time since 2010.

In a personal record-setting performance, Larrier set career highs in passing yards totaling 189, passing touchdowns with 2, rushing yards for a total of 103, and completions with 6 in one game.

Larrier, a senior hailing from Youngstown, Ohio, was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week following the performance, the first of his career.

The Falcons are on a bye this week before they host Wyoming at Falcon Stadium on October 14th at 5:00 p.m.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give A Book - Right Rail Promo

If You Give A Child A Book