Air Force QB Zac Larrier 'likely out for a while' after suffering knee injury

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Air Force football's Zac Larrier is "likely out for a while" after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's win over Wyoming, according to Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun.

In his first year as a starter, Larrier led the No. 22 ranked Falcons to a perfect 6-0 start for the first time since 2002. He's also second on the team with 473 rushing yards and is highly respected in the Air Force locker room.

The Falcons will now rely on the next man up, Jensen Jones. The senior has attempted just one pass in his career while running for 190 yards and five touchdowns.

Calhoun says the team believes in Jones and knows he'll continue to improve with more game reps. There is currently no timeline for Larrier's return.

Up next, the Air Force will face Navy on the road at 10 AM. It'll be the Falcons first bid in retaining the Commander in Chief's Trophy.