Air Force picked to finish third in Mountain West Mountain Division preseason poll

David Zalubowski/AP
Air Force player take the gridiron in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday Oct. 31 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:09 PM, Jul 21, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, the Air Force football team was picked to finish third in the Mountain West Mountain Division in the preseason poll.

The Falcons received 104 points with no first-place votes.

Boise State was picked to win the division and finished with 148 points and 23 first-place votes.

Nevada was picked first in the West Division with 141 points and 19 first-place votes. Defending champion San Jose State was picked second with 121 points and five first-place votes.

Air Force finished tied for fifth in the conference last season with a 2-2 mark. The Falcons were 3-3 overall.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION
# Team (first-place) Points
1. Boise State (23) 148
2. Wyoming (2) 115
3. Air Force 104
4. Colorado State 72
5. Utah State 47
6. New Mexico 39

WEST DIVISION
# Team (first-place) Points
1. Nevada (19) 141
2. San José State (5) 121
3. San Diego State 96
4. Fresno State (1) 85
5. Hawai'i 56
6. UNLV 26

