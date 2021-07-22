Air Force picked to finish third in Mountain West Mountain Division preseason poll

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, the Air Force football team was picked to finish third in the Mountain West Mountain Division in the preseason poll.

The Falcons received 104 points with no first-place votes.

Boise State was picked to win the division and finished with 148 points and 23 first-place votes.

Nevada was picked first in the West Division with 141 points and 19 first-place votes. Defending champion San Jose State was picked second with 121 points and five first-place votes.

Air Force finished tied for fifth in the conference last season with a 2-2 mark. The Falcons were 3-3 overall.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

# Team (first-place) Points

1. Boise State (23) 148

2. Wyoming (2) 115

3. Air Force 104

4. Colorado State 72

5. Utah State 47

6. New Mexico 39

WEST DIVISION

# Team (first-place) Points

1. Nevada (19) 141

2. San José State (5) 121

3. San Diego State 96

4. Fresno State (1) 85

5. Hawai'i 56

6. UNLV 26