Air Force men's soccer sets sights on first round of NCAA tournament

USAFA — After their Cinderella win in the WAC championship tournament last week, the Air Force men's soccer team is gearing up for their opening round game of the NCAA men's soccer tournament against Seton Hall on Sunday.

This is the Falcons 3rd NCAA appearance in the past four years and are riding some momentum into the tournament.

"We are playing very confident soccer," said Air Force senior defender Max Sole. "We are going to carry that with us into the tournament and you know we're playing like we have nothing to lose. I think it's made us play free and a higher quality of soccer.

For the Pirates, they upset top-ranked Georgetown in the Big East tournament title game to get into the dance.

"I think the biggest thing we're focused on is set pieces," added Air Force senior defender Reece Cook, when asked about playing the Pirates. "They are some pretty big boys when they get the ball in the box. So if we can defend that, in the set piece game, I think will be going in pretty strong."

Air Force kicks off their game with Seton Hall on Sunday at 6 P.M. local time in North Carolina.