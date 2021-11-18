Watch
Sports

Actions

Air Force makes a comeback win against Texas Southern

items.[0].image.alt
Jake Gadon/ KOAA
Air Force Rallies To Overtake Texas Southern, 61-57<br/><br/>
Air Force Rallies To Overtake Texas Southern, 61-57
Posted at 11:15 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 01:15:42-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — In their home opener Wednesday, the Air Force men's basketball team made a comeback win against Texas Southern, 61-57. The Falcons put on a show as they rallied back from a 15-point deficit.

Air Force found themselves down by 15 but found the spark they needed late in the first half to cut the Tigers lead to 5 at the end of the half.

The Falcons continued to show a balanced offense with four players putting up double digits. Joseph Octave leads the offense with 17, while Aj Walker follows with 13 of his own.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards