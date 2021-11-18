Air Force makes a comeback win against Texas Southern

COLORADO SPRINGS — In their home opener Wednesday, the Air Force men's basketball team made a comeback win against Texas Southern, 61-57. The Falcons put on a show as they rallied back from a 15-point deficit.

Air Force found themselves down by 15 but found the spark they needed late in the first half to cut the Tigers lead to 5 at the end of the half.

The Falcons continued to show a balanced offense with four players putting up double digits. Joseph Octave leads the offense with 17, while Aj Walker follows with 13 of his own.