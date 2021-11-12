Air Force looks to bounce back in the battle of the Ram-Falcon Trophy series

COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force is taking its loss to Army as motivation for the week ahead instead of letting the loss linger in their locker-room.

"It comes with a gut punch, but it's something that gets taught at the Academy well, which is you roll with the punches. You learn how to be resilient enough to roll out and go onto the next and try not to look at the things behind you. If you're looking backward, you're never going to see what's coming in front of you," said senior tight end Dalton King.

With the Commander-in-Chief's trophy in the wind, the Falcons have a chance to retain the Falcon-Rams Trophy in the annual in-state rivalry game against Colorado State.

The Falcons have won the last four games in this series.

On the other side, the Rams are looking to break their three-game losing streak and keep hopes of gaining bowl eligibility.