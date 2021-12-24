Air Force kicks off bowl practice in Texas

DALLAS - — Air Force football is officially in the Lone Star State for the First Responders Bowl next week.

The Falcons kicked off bowl practice at Highland Park High School in Dallas on Thursday night.

In a unique move, Air Force had all of its players fly in from their hometowns for the game instead of meeting at the Air Force Academy and then chartering to Dallas. According to head coach Troy Calhoun, only a select few players had a delay out of Orange County, California.

Calhoun also revealed on Thursday that the Falcons could get some key guys back for the bowl game. Since Air Force hasn't played in a month (last game was a win against UNLV at home), many players have been able to battle back from injuries. Some of those players include wide receiver Dane Kinamon, running back DeAndre Hughes, & quarterback Haaziq Daniels.

Air Force will practice again on Friday at Noon.

NOTES:

Earlier this week the Joe Moore Award, given the best offensive line in the country, was awarded to the Michigan Wolverines for the 2021 season. Air Force finished as a finalist for the award as they were the only non-power 5 school to be named a finalist. "The Diesels" as Falcons offensive line likes to call themselves have helped produce the best rushing offense in all of college football, anchored by senior Hawk Wimmer.

"We didn't expect to go this far," explained Wimmer, who will play in his last game for Air Force in the First Responders Bowl. "Just getting the opportunity to be a finalist and a first one ever from a non group of 5, it was huge. Just glad we got it and just trying to win this next game and just keep the diesel name going."

