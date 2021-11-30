Air Force hoops sweeps Mountain West Conference weekly awards

COLORADO SPRINGS — Call it a clean sweep for the Air Force men's basketball team.

On Monday, the Mountain West Conference announced their weekly awards with senior guard AJ Walker being named the Player of the Week, while guard Ethan Taylor earned Freshman of the Week honors.

Walker guided Air Force to a pair of wins last week over Denver & Idaho State, averaging 23 points per game. The senior tied a season-high with 27 points in Air Force’s win over the Pioneers.

Walker is Air Force’s first Player of the Week honoree since CJ Siples earned the honor in 2016.

Taylor earned the MW Freshman honors for the second straight week. The guard averaged 7.5 ppg, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals in the two games. He recorded his first-career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds against Denver.

The Falcons are back on the hardwood on Saturday, taking on rival Army at Clune Arena.