Air Force honors new head women's basketball coach, Stacy McIntyre

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Air Force honored its new head women's basketball coach on Tuesday night.

Stacy McIntyre spent the past nine seasons on the Falcons' sidelines as assistant, and now she has the chance to be in charge.

"It's just an exciting opportunity," "Seeing our players continue to progress and our program progressing and really representing this Air Force Academy, it's just a great pleasure."

McIntyre will fill the shoes of her mentor and former Falcons' head coach, Chris Gobrecht.

"Coach G is a great leader," McIntyre said. "Every program that she's been to she's left it better than she's found it, and I hope to do the same."

Together, Gobrecht and McIntyre led the Falcons to its most successful stretch in program history.

"We're thankful to be returning all of our players" McIntyre said. "Being intentional on offense is something that needs to be better, but really looking forward to that."

A big part of McIntyre's former role was recruiting. She helped hand pick this roster and knows they're got potential.

"When we bring kids here we hope to bring the complete package," McIntyre said. "Those are good students who understand the importance of service, but they also love basketball."

McIntyre graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1994, where she was a standout on the court. She said watching the women's game grow, specifically this past year, has been special.

"It's amazing," McIntyre said with a smile. "Great players have brought not only record numbers, but just attention to women's basketball, and I think that's going to carry over to the Academy and across women's basketball in general."

McIntyre is the Falcons' ninth head coach in program history.