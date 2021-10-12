Air Force hockey's Reim & Rowe claim weekly AHA honors

USAFA — On Monday, a pair of Air Force hockey players took home weekly honors from Atlantic Hockey.

Air Force junior winger Willie Reim was named the AHA Player of the Week with his four points in the Falcons series against Michigan State. Reim had a career high three points (1-2-3) in the 3-2 overtime win at Michigan State on Friday where he scored the game winning goal in overtime for the Falcons.

Sophomore defensemen Luke Rowe was also named the AHA Defensive Player or the Week as he scored a goal in each game at Michigan State.

Air Force (1-1-0 overall this season) faces 11th-ranked Denver in a pair of non-conference games this weekend. The Falcons and Pioneers meet at Cadet Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 15, and then at Magness Arena in Denver on Saturday, Oct. 16.

