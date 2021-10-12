Watch
Sports

Actions

Air Force hockey's Reim & Rowe claim weekly AHA honors

items.[0].image.alt
Bart Young/AP
Willie Reim during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
Air Force hockey's Reim & Rowe claim weekly AHA honors
Posted at 10:39 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 00:45:26-04

USAFA — On Monday, a pair of Air Force hockey players took home weekly honors from Atlantic Hockey.

Air Force junior winger Willie Reim was named the AHA Player of the Week with his four points in the Falcons series against Michigan State. Reim had a career high three points (1-2-3) in the 3-2 overtime win at Michigan State on Friday where he scored the game winning goal in overtime for the Falcons.

Sophomore defensemen Luke Rowe was also named the AHA Defensive Player or the Week as he scored a goal in each game at Michigan State.

Air Force (1-1-0 overall this season) faces 11th-ranked Denver in a pair of non-conference games this weekend. The Falcons and Pioneers meet at Cadet Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 15, and then at Magness Arena in Denver on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards