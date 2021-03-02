Menu

Air Force hockey's postseason opponent set for AHA playoffs

Air Force's Shawn Knowlton celebrates after scoring a goal in the Falcons game with Canisius College
Posted at 11:09 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 01:09:15-05

USAFA — According to the Air Force hockey Twitter account, the Falcon officially has a playoff opponent.

Next week Air Force will travel to Waltham, Massachusetts to face Bentley in a single elimination game in the first round of the
Atlantic Hockey Association playoffs.

The game is set for Tuesday, March 9th at 5:05 p.m. local time, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals.

Air Force began their 3-game winning streak with a win at Bentley last month. The Falcons would end splitting the series with Bentley.

