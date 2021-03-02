Air Force hockey's postseason opponent set for AHA playoffs

USAFA — According to the Air Force hockey Twitter account, the Falcon officially has a playoff opponent.

Air Force will face @BentleyHockey in the first round of the @Atlantic_Hockey playoffs on Tuesday, March 9, at 5:05 pm ET in Waltham, Mass. Single elimination. Winner advances to quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/SmKsRIlyZd — Air Force Hockey (@AF_HKY) March 1, 2021

Next week Air Force will travel to Waltham, Massachusetts to face Bentley in a single elimination game in the first round of the

Atlantic Hockey Association playoffs.

The game is set for Tuesday, March 9th at 5:05 p.m. local time, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals.

Air Force began their 3-game winning streak with a win at Bentley last month. The Falcons would end splitting the series with Bentley.