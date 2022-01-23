Air Force hockey sweeps Mercyhurst for fourth straight win

ERIE, PA — Frank Serratore called it: Air Force hockey is starting to hit it's stride.

Nate Horn scored two goals, including one with 2:24 remaining, as Air Force swept Mercyhurst with a 5-3 win in the series finale on Saturday.

The win extended the Falcons’ winning streak to four games, tied as the longest since early in the 2018-19 season.

Air Force outshot Mercyhurst, 38-28, in the game. AF was 3-for-8 on the power play and killed all three of the Laker power plays. The Falcon penalty kill was perfect in the series, killing all eight. Schilling made 25 saves. Kyle McLellan made 33 saves for the Lakers.

“We scored those two 5-on-3 power-play goals in the first period, but we were never able to distance ourselves,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “We did get that third goal in the second period, but Mercyhurst came back and they can score quickly. The second period was chaotic and we needed to get out of that period. That’s not our game. We got back to playing our game in the third. The bottom line is we played a talented offensive team on the road and held them to five goals and we had 80 shots in the series. We are playing some pretty good team hockey right now. Our young group should gain some confidence from this weekend.”

Air Force returns home for a two-game league series against service academy rival Army, Friday-Saturday, Jan. 28-29, at Cadet Ice Arena.