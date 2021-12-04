Air Force hockey rallies for comeback against Canisius College

USAFA — The Air Force hockey team scored five unanswered goals, including Andrew DeCarlo first career goal, in a 5-2 comeback win over Canisius College on Friday night.

Canisius scored the first two goals and had a 2-0 lead with seven minutes left in the second before the Falcons rallied for their fifth win of the season.

Air Force outshot Canisius, 40-15, the second most shots of the season for the Falcons. Air Force was 2-for-5 on the power play while killing all six of Canisius’ man advantages. Air Force has killed 28 straight opponent power plays. Alex Schilling made 13 saves for the Falcons. Canisius starter Jacob Barczewski made 25 saves in 46 minutes before leaving with an injury. John Hawthorne came in to make 10 saves over the final 12 minutes.

“We played hard the whole game,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “We got behind, but it was poetic justice that we came back to win. Our compete level far exceeded theirs. Our penalty kill came up big again and our power play scored two. Schilling was good for us when he had to be. He didn’t see a lot of shots, but he saw some tough ones. Our pattern has been pretty consistent on Friday nights. Now let’s see if we can get one on Saturday.”

The same two teams conclude the two-game series on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 5:05 pm at the Cadet Ice Arena.