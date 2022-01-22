Air Force hockey beats Mercyhurst for third straight win

ERIE, PA — The Air Force hockey team is starting to hit its stride.

Will Gavin scored two goals and Brandon Koch had three assists as Air Force defeated Mercyhurst, 5-2, in an Atlantic Hockey Association game on Friday night at the Mercyhurst Ice Center in Erie, Pa.

It is Air Force's third straight win and has now moved into fifth place in the AHA standings.

The Falcons had a season-high 45 shots in the game while the Lakers had 21. Air Force was 1-for-8 on the power play and killed all five of the Laker power plays. Alex Schilling made 19 saves for the Falcons. MU’s Kyle McLellan had 40 saves in the game.

“This was just what the doctor ordered,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “We played really well. Our special teams and our goaltending were good. There was a lot to feel good about tonight. We played our style and we were difficult to play against. The confidence continues to build with this team and they have a lot of potential.”

The same two teams conclude the conference series on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 4:05 pm ET in Erie, Pa.