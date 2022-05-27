Air Force football to play on national television 11 times in 2022

USAFA — It won't be hard for the Falcon faith to watch Air Force football this upcoming season.

On Thursday, the full 2022 conference television schedule was announced, which included the Falcons being featured 11-times on national television - tying the program record.

The Falcons will play on CBS Sports Network five times, beginning with the Wyoming game, which moves from Saturday, Sept. 17, to Friday, Sept. 16, with a 6 p.m. kickoff in Laramie, Wyo. Air Force plays a second consecutive game on Friday, as the Nevada game moves from Saturday, Sept. 24, to Friday, Sept. 23, and will be televised by FS1 with a 6 p.m. kickoff in Falcon Stadium.

Air Force's game at Utah State Saturday, Oct. 8, and at home vs. Colorado State Saturday, Nov. 19, were both selected by FOX Sports Networks, but kickoff times and network selection are to be announced.

Air Force home games vs. Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 22, is set for a 5 p.m. kickoff, while the New Mexico game Saturday, Nov. 12, will kick at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be televised by CBS Sports Network. The Falcons have a pair of road games also selected by CBS Sports Network, playing at UNLV Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. PT and at San Diego State Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. PT.

Three Air Force games were previously announced, as home games vs. Colorado and Navy, along with the Commanders' Classic game against Army in Arlington, Texas, were selected for national television by CBS.

The Falcons host Colorado Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1:30 p.m. in Falcon Stadium. Air Force begins its quest for a record 21st Commander-in-Chief's Trophy by hosting Navy Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. The Falcons play Army in the second Commanders' Classic Saturday, Nov. 5, with a 10:30 a.m. CT kickoff at Globe Life Field.

Air Force's season opener vs. Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 3, will have kickoff and television information released later this summer.

2022 Air Force Football Schedule

Day Date Time Opponent (TV)

Sat. Sept. 3 TBA Northern Iowa

Sat. Sept. 10 1:30 p.m. Colorado (CBS)

Fri. Sept. 16 6 p.m. at Wyoming* (CBS SN)

Fri. Sept. 23 6 p.m. Nevada* (FS1)

Sat. Oct. 1 10 a.m. Navy (CBS)

Sat. Oct. 8 TBA at Utah State* (Fox Sports Networks)

Sat. Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. at UNLV* (CBS SN)

Sat. Oct. 22 5 p.m. Boise State* (CBS SN)

Sat. Nov. 5 10:30 a.m. vs. Army& (CBS)

Sat. Nov. 12 1:30 p.m. New Mexico* (CBS SN)

Sat. Nov. 19 TBA Colorado State* (Fox Sports Networks)

Sat. Nov. 26 6 p.m. at San Diego State* (CBS SN)

*-Mountain West game; &-Commander's Classic, Arlington, TX; All times local to site

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.