Air Force football to play in SERVOPRO First Responder Bowl against Louisville

USAFA — The Falcons are flying back to the Lone Star state.

On selection Sunday, the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl announced that the Air Force Falcons will face off against the Louisville Cardinals from the ACC on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 2:15 p.m. CT from Gerald J. Ford Stadium (SMU) in Dallas, Texas.

This is Air Force's first appearance in the bowl game as it will be the Falcons 28th bowl game apperance in program history and 11th under head coach Troy Calhoun.

"We are looking forward to returning to the Metroplex for our bowl game and a chance to take on Louisville," Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said. "Texas continues to be an important state for our program in terms of recruiting and also for our Academy because of the large number of alumni and service members in the region. We will look forward to spending the holidays in Texas as we continue to raise the national profile of Air Force."

"The reward of a tremendous season for the Bolt Brotherhood means playing in an outstanding bowl game," Calhoun said. "The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl honors our country's courageous heroes while creating an opportunity to face a highly talented the respected opponent in Louisville."

The Falcons finished the regular season with a 9-3 overall record and were Mountain West Mountain Division co-champions with a 6-2 record. This season marks the 14th nine-win season in school history and sixth under Calhoun.

Louisville completed the regular season 6-6 overall and finished fourth in the ACC Atlantic Division with a 4-4 record mark.

This will be the second time Air Force will play in Texas this season, as the Falcons lost to rival Army in the Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers, back in November.

The Falcons have 11 players on the roster who hail from Texas.

Air Force has won two straight bowl games, including its last bowl appearance, a 31-21 victory over Washington State in the Cheez-It bowl in 2019

