Air Force football prepares for next season, only returning five starters

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Falcons football team is getting ready for the 2024 season, and this year is expected to be an uphill battle.

Only five starters are expected back from last season's team. The Falcons finished 9-4 last year and 5-3 in Mountain West Conference play. They finished off the season with a victory over James Madison in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Right now, Air Force ranks dead last in the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network's (ESPN) "Returning Production Rankings." ESPN says this ranking system is based on who's returning for each school from last year's roster.

Troy Calhoun, the Falcons Head Coach says he has never experienced such a massive turnover like this in his career, but he and his team remain both diligent and optimistic.

"It's a process," said Calhoun. "Certainly it's going to take a good amount of time. We do have guys with enormous desire. A lot of people say we are rebuilding, but it's honestly just a reload. We have a lot of young guys, but a lot of great talent."

Spring practices end March 12 for the Falcons. Their season kicks off on August 31 against Merrimack at Falcon Stadium.

