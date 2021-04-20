Air Force football plans for 'full capacity' at Falcon Stadium for 2021 season

USAFA — In a tweet sent out on Monday by the Air Force athletic page, the Falcons announced to allow fans back at their games for the 2021 season.

"As we prepare for the upcoming football season, we are moving forward with plans for full capacity as Falcon Stadium in 2021," read the statement from Athletic Director Nathan Pine. "We will continue to monitor state and local health guidelines and we will coordinate with public health to ensure a safe fan experience for all."

Can't wait for Falcon Nation to return to @AF_Football games in 2021 #LetsFly⚡️ pic.twitter.com/INt0xa6sa2 — Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) April 19, 2021

This past season, Air Force only allowed Cadets to some of their games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Falcons host 6-home games in 2021 and begin the season hosting Lafayette on Sept. 4th.