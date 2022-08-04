Air Force football kicks off fall camp

USAFA — Air Force football opened up fall camp on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for the 2022 season.

Air Force will host fans and the media at a pair of Saturday practices, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20, in Falcon Stadium at 9:30 a.m. Photo and video opportunities for the open sessions is available during pre-practice and the first two periods, which totals about 20-25 minutes.

Air Force finished the season 10-3 overall and was co-champion of the Mountain West Mountain Division with a 6-2 mark. The Falcons posted double digit wins for the second time in three seasons (2019), fourth time under head coach Troy Calhoun and ninth time in school history. Air Force capped the season with a 31-28 victory over Louisville in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas, to record its third consecutive bowl win dating back to 2016, including two straight over Power 5 teams.

Air Force was picked second in the Mountain Division behind Boise State this season. Seniors Brad Roberts (running back), Vince Sanford (OLB) and Isaac Cochran (OL) were all selected to the preseason all-Mountain West team.

_____

