Air Force football hosts first practice inside Falcon Stadium

USAFA — The Air Force football team was back inside Falcon Stadium for the first time this season.

The Falcons hosted 'Fan Fest', as it was the first opportunity for fans to watch the team in person since the 2019 season..

"I do think it is good to be back at Falcon Stadium," said Air Force head football coach Troy Calhoun. "And have to do it in this environment and learning to lean on and trust your training."

Air Force had a scrimmage-like practice were the defense looked much father along than the offense with a handful of dropped passes and fumbles. Special teams was also an issue with a few missed field goals.

"I thought our spirit was great, but there is a ways to go when it comes to just the quality, the execution of snap after snap," admitted Calhoun.

It is good to add that the Falcon first team offense and defense did not get a lot of reps in the scrimmage situations.

"We know we are not going to get a lot of rep, so we have to take advantage of the reps we get," explained Air Force senior defensive end Jordan Jackson. "But it is still great coming down here. We haven't been down here in a year in a half, two years now. Being able to come down to the field and just work a little bit just feel good."

Air Force is back in action on Monday for practice and will be back at Falcon Stadium again next Saturday, August 21st.