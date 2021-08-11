Watch
Air Force football begins fall camp with high hopes

Jake Gadon/KOAA
Air Force football's quarterbacks at day 3 of practice at the U.S. Air Force Academy
Posted at 10:49 PM, Aug 10, 2021
USAFA — The Air Force football team hosted their 3rd practice of their preseason on Tuesday.

It was the first time News 5 Sports could attend a Falcon practice.

This season, Air Force returns three starters on offense and defense according to head coach Troy Calhoun.

Air Force also has a handful of 'turn back' players returning to this year's squad. These are the players that did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking a semester off to able to have eligibility to play in 2021.

"You have guys that started last year that are running with the threes right now," explained Air Force junior tailback Brad Roberts. "Everybody on our team so far has has a ton of experience aside from the freshman. Everyone knows exactly what they're supposed to do. Everyone's helping each other out. We're just implementing plays right now, and I would say it's a lot easier, a lot smoother, than prior years."

Air Force also received two votes in the first USA Today's coaches poll of the year that was released on Tuesday.

