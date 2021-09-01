Air Force football announces depth chart ahead of first game

USAFA — It is officially game week for the Air Force football team.

The Falcons will welcome Lafayette, from the Patriot League, to Falcon Stadium for a noon kickoff on Saturday in the first meeting between the two schools. It will also be the first time fans will be back at Falcon Stadium since the 2019 season.

On Tuesday, Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun announced his first depth chart of the year.

For the second season in a row, Calhoun named Haaziq Daniels the Falcons starting quarterback.

Air Force will also feature a brand new offensive line that includes senior Ryan Booth (LT), senior Hawk Wimmer (LG), junior Jason Medeiros (C), senior Isaac Cochran (RG), & sophomore Everett Smalley (RT),

The backfield will be a combination of Brad Roberts & Omar Fattah at fullback & Jordan Gidrey at tailback.

Kyle Patterson, David Cormier & Micah Davis round out the offense at tight end and wide receiver.

On the defensive side, the Falcons feature Jordan Jackson on the defensive line, Lakota Wills, Alex Mock & Demonte Meeks at linebacker & Tre Bugg III and Corvan Taylor in the back end.

Tevye SchueƩ pelz-Rohl has been named the starting kicker, with Pine Creek alum Luke Wieland doing the kick off.

Air Force is 24-0 all-time against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision. Head Coach Troy Calhoun is 14-0, including a 48-7 win over Colgate to open the 2019 season, the last time the Falcons played an FCS team.