Air Force football announces 2022 schedule

USAFA — On Wednesday, the Mountain West Conference announced the 2022 football schedule for the Air Force Falcons.

The 2022 schedule features seven home games, including Northern Iowa, Colorado, Nevada, Navy, Boise State, New Mexico and Colorado State.

The Falcons open the season Saturday, Sept. 3, by hosting Northern Iowa in Falcon Stadium.

Air Force will then hosts the CU Buffs, who will be making its first trip to Falcon Stadium since 1974, Sept. 10, for the title of the Kings of Colorado. The Falcons beat the Buffs in 2019 in Boulder with a 30-23 overtime win by the Falcons.

Air Force's first road game follows, as the Falcons open conference play at Wyoming, Sept. 17. The team returns home for the next two, beginning with Nevada, Sept. 24, and service academy rival Navy, Oct. 1.

Back-to-back road games follow at defending MW champion Utah State, Oct. 8, and UNLV, Oct. 15. The Falcons then host Boise State, Oct. 22, before an open week, Oct. 29.

Air Force returns to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in the Lockheed Martin Commander's Classic, presented by USAA against Army, Saturday, Nov. 5.

New Mexico visits Falcon Stadium, Nov. 12, followed by in-state rival Colorado State, Nov. 19. The Falcons close out the regular season at San Diego State, Nov. 26.

The conference championship game is Saturday, Dec. 3.