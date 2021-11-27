Air Force finished the season with a dominating performance

COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force made a statement in the first half leading UNLV 24-0 going into the locker room. Falcons junior running back Brad Roberts found the endzone twice in the first half of the game. Brandon Lewis capped off the first half with a 41-yard touchdown run.

On the day, Air Force tallied 511 yards on the ground to defeat UNLV 48-14.

The Falcons starting quarterback Hazziq Daniels was out with an illness, so the Falcons rotated Warren Bryan and Zachary Larrier. Ironically with two quarterbacks, Air Force attempted no passes on the day.

Air Force finished the regular season with a 9-3 overall record. Unfortunately for the Falcons, San Diego and Utah's games scenarios determined the Falcon's fate of not going to the Mountain West Football Championship Game.

"It hurts a little bit, but I mean, those are mistakes we did earlier in the year that caused this to happen. All we can do now is look forward to the bowl game and try to get another win," said senior defensive tackle Jordan Jackson.

Air Force will now await a bowl invitation.