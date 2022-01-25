Air Force falls to Nevada, 40-39

COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force knew they had a challenging task in front of them Monday night against Nevada as the majority of their starting lineup was out following health and safety protocols.

With everything stacked against the Falcons, Air Force held their own leading 20-19 at halftime.

It came down to the final possession as Ciera Winter's layup at the buzzer didn't

fall the Falcons way leaving Air Force short of a win, 40-39.

Credit to Winter, who lead a game-high 18 points for Air Force.

Next, Air Force travels to San Diego State to play the Aztecs on Thursday, January 27. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.