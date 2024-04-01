Air Force Falcons women's basketball head coach announces retirement after 44-year career

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Academy's women's basketball head coach is retiring, read a news release from the Air Force Academy Monday.

The women's Falcons' coach Chris Gobrecht announced her retirement after a nine-year career with the Falcons and sunsetting a 44-year career as a DivisionI head coach.

The Academy shared the following from Gobrecht:

After 44 years of putting all I had to give into the greatest job in the world, I have made the decision to retire from coaching. I have known for a while that this day would come, but I didn't think it would be this hard. The love I hold for this Air Force team, the appreciation I have for the incredible support and encouragement given to me by this administration and my fellow coaches, and the respect I have for the United States Air Force Academy, make this decision more difficult than I ever dreamed it would be.



It has been the greatest of coaching privileges to serve as the head women's basketball coach of the Falcons for the past nine years. My heart is struggling to leave now with such a wonderful, talented, enjoyable team returning, but it is just time. Throughout my career, I have worked with a life philosophy of being sure to leave things a little better than when I got there. The accomplishment of that goal throughout my career is what allows me to leave this great profession now with a sense of peace.



I want to thank Lt, General Clark, Mr. Nathan Pine, Ms. Jen Block, Ms. Nancy Hixson, Mr. Shondell Reed, and my indispensable coaching staff, for caring so much about, and giving, to our cadet-athletes, and our efforts, every day.



May God Bless and protect all our men and women in uniform.

Chris Gobrecht

Gobrecht took the helm of the Falcons' women's program in 2015 and after nine years, is leaving the program with an 84-189 record.

Gobrecht's efforts led to her becoming the Falcons' Division I winningest head coach in the 2022-23 season, Gobrecht led Air Force along its winningest stretch in the program's Division I era, earning 84 career wins according to The Academy.

