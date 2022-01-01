Air Force Falcons claim first Mountain West win against Utah State

Senior Haley Jones had a career night that helped the Air Force women's basketball team to its first conference win of the season, 65-52. Jones scored 19 points in addition to recording 15 rebounds.

Riley Snyder, Kamri Heath, and Cierra Winters also had big nights each putting up double digits.

Another impressive takeaway from Friday's win, Air Force recorded more assists than turnovers, for the third time this season.

The Falcons held the Aggies to only eight points in the second quarter, carrying a 37-25 lead into halftime.

Next, Air Force returns to Clune Arena to face UNLV on January 6.

