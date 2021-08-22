Air Force Falcon quarterback room filled with experience

COLORADO SPRINGS — The quarterback room is full for the Air Force football program.

"Everybody is supporting each other. So if I'm the starting quarterback, Warren or Zach or anybody else in the quarterback room, it would be all love, and we would support each other," said junior quarterback Haaziq Daniels.

Daniels was the starting quarterback in 2020 but knows he has more than one person with experience aiming for his job. In fact, every Falcon who took reps on the field as a quarterback last season is back and ready to compete.

As a sophomore, Daniels was effective, averaging over 5 yards per carrying and reaching nearly 300 yards on the season. He did experience a brief injury that allowed Warren Bryan to gain more live reps and produce offensively. This Year Bryan is a senior, also pushing Daniels to be on top of his game.

"I think I need to be more consistent in the passing game. You know you can always be more physical as a runner. I think doing that and having a bigger command of the offense and being a more local leader, and I've been trying to work on that this offseason," said Daniels.

"Twelve months from now, health willing, you're going to keep seeing that development," said head coach Troy Calhoun.

