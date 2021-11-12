Air Force drops season opener vs. South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD — Air Force men’s basketball team was on the road for their season opener in South Dakota, hoping for a fresh start with a young group of players. Instead, the Falcons fell 59-53 against the Coyotes at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Falcons were down ten at halftime and fought back to almost close a 15-point deficit in the second half. The Coyotes were able to contain the comeback that looked promising late in the second half.

Freshman guard Ethan Taylor and senior guard AJ Walker led Air Force with 14 points apiece.

Freshman Lucas Moerman also had an impressive debut scoring nine points and recording nine rebounds.