Air Force draws Austin Regional in first postseason appearance since 1969

MONUMENT — Tell me if you have heard this before - Air Force is headed back to the Lone Star State.

On Monday, the Falcon baseball team - who just won the Mountain West Conference tournament championship over the weekend - secured a spot in the NCAA baseball Austin Regional with an automatic bid.

It will be the second trip for Air Force to Austin this season, as the Falcons have been selected to rematch No. 9-overall seed Texas in the Academy's first NCAA Regional appearance since 1969.

In the same Regional, #2 Louisiana Tech (42-19) will face #3 Dallas Baptist (34-22-1).

The Regional-opening game between #4 Air Force and #1 Texas is scheduled for Friday, June 3, with first-pitch slated for 12 pm MT. The game is to be televised on the Longhorn Network.

The Falcons and the Longhorns met twice earlier this season in a two-game midweek series . The two sides each picked up a game, as Air Force took down then #10 Texas 14-2 in Game One before the Longhorns hit a two-run walk-off home run in Game Two to secure a series split.

_____

