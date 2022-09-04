Air Force defeats Northern Iowa in season debut, 48-17

Air Force football kicked off the 2022-23 season on Saturday defeating Northern Iowa, 48-17.

The Falcons started strong, on the first drive QB Haaziq Daniels found Dane Kinamon down field for an 80-yard touchdown. Daniels finished the day with 216 total yards and two touchdowns.

The Air Force offense as a whole dominated on the ground, finishing with 582 yards on 62 carries and 5 touchdowns. The Falcons' defense held UNI to 405 total yards.

Up next, the Falcons (1-0) will host the Colorado Buffaloes (0-1) on Saturday, September 10th.