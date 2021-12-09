Air Force cruises past in-town rival UCCS

USAFA — Hosting local foe UCCS, the Air Force women's basketball team managed to play one of its more all-around games of the new season, defeating the Mountain Lions 70-49 at Clune Arena.

Cierra Winters proved her worth on both sides of the floor, leading the Falcons with 17 points while sharing the team lead with five steals.

Riley Snyder and Briana Autrey-Thompson also finished in double-figures for the Falcons as the two scored 14 and 11 points, respectively

In spite of 21 turnovers, the Falcons were able to hold UCCS to 35% from the field.

Ellie Moore led the Mountain Lions with 12 points.

Next, Air Force will take advantage of a 10-day layoff before traveling to Dixie State on December 18. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 pm MT.