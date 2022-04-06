Watch
Sports

Actions

Air Force cruises midweek win over ACU

Air Force cruises midweek win over ACU
Matt Dirksen/AP
Air Force pitcher Paul Skenes hits during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Matt Dirksen)
Air Force cruises midweek win over ACU
Posted at 10:53 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 00:53:34-04

ABILENE — Behind Jake Sansing's career-best start & a 12-hit performance, the Air Force baseball team was able to pick up a midweek win over Abilene Christian, 9-4.

Paul Skenes led the way for the Falcons going 3-4 with a home run (3rd of the season) & 3 RBI. The sophomore is now 6-13 over his last three games.

In his first start of 2022 and only the second of his Air Force career, Jake Sansing gave the Falcons five solid innings. The junior allowed just two runs on four hits, four walks, and four strikeouts.

Game Two between Air Force and ACU is scheduled for 2:00 pm MT on Wednesday, April 6.
___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation