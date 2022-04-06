Air Force cruises midweek win over ACU

ABILENE — Behind Jake Sansing's career-best start & a 12-hit performance, the Air Force baseball team was able to pick up a midweek win over Abilene Christian, 9-4.

Paul Skenes led the way for the Falcons going 3-4 with a home run (3rd of the season) & 3 RBI. The sophomore is now 6-13 over his last three games.

In his first start of 2022 and only the second of his Air Force career, Jake Sansing gave the Falcons five solid innings. The junior allowed just two runs on four hits, four walks, and four strikeouts.

Game Two between Air Force and ACU is scheduled for 2:00 pm MT on Wednesday, April 6.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.