Watch
Sports

Actions

Air Force cruises in series opener over Nevada

Air Force cruises in series opener over Nevada
Air Force Athletics
Air Force cruises in series opener over Nevada<br/>
Air Force cruises in series opener over Nevada
Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 00:59:52-04

RENO — The Falcons jumped out to a five-run lead after the first three innings and faced little pushback from the Wolfpack in Thursday's 10-3 win.

"We played well today," said head coach Mike Kazlausky. "We'll enjoy the evening, but we will be back at it tomorrow."

Jay Thomason maintained his scorching-hot production at the plate, going 3-4 while clubbing his conference-leading 11th home run in the 1st, a two-run shot to give Air Force a quick 2-0 lead. Thomason is now 32-62 (.516) over his last 15 games.

Jake Greiving managed a game-high 3 RBI after a 3-4 afternoon, as the sophomore lined a two-run single in the 3rd and a RBI double in the 7th. Aerik Joe was 2-5 with 2 RBI and was a key run-producer in Air Force's big 3rd and 7th innings.

A pair of offensive streaks were kept alive, as Gabriel Garcia extended his hitting streak to 13 games after a double in the 8th, while Sam Kulasingam's double in the 4th prolonged his on-base streak to 18 games.

Paul Skenes may not have produced his usual number of swings and misses, but the sophomore was nonetheless stellar. Skenes lasted a career-high seven innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Including Thursday, Skenes owns a 1.16 ERA over his last four starts, a stretch that spans 23.1 innings.

"Nevada is the number two team in the conference for a reason," said Kaz. "We'll have to continue to play well to have a successful weekend."

Game Two between Air Force and Nevada will take place Friday, April 15 with first-pitch scheduled for 2:00 pm MT.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation