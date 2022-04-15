Air Force cruises in series opener over Nevada

RENO — The Falcons jumped out to a five-run lead after the first three innings and faced little pushback from the Wolfpack in Thursday's 10-3 win.

"We played well today," said head coach Mike Kazlausky. "We'll enjoy the evening, but we will be back at it tomorrow."

Jay Thomason maintained his scorching-hot production at the plate, going 3-4 while clubbing his conference-leading 11th home run in the 1st, a two-run shot to give Air Force a quick 2-0 lead. Thomason is now 32-62 (.516) over his last 15 games.

Jake Greiving managed a game-high 3 RBI after a 3-4 afternoon, as the sophomore lined a two-run single in the 3rd and a RBI double in the 7th. Aerik Joe was 2-5 with 2 RBI and was a key run-producer in Air Force's big 3rd and 7th innings.

A pair of offensive streaks were kept alive, as Gabriel Garcia extended his hitting streak to 13 games after a double in the 8th, while Sam Kulasingam's double in the 4th prolonged his on-base streak to 18 games.

Paul Skenes may not have produced his usual number of swings and misses, but the sophomore was nonetheless stellar. Skenes lasted a career-high seven innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Including Thursday, Skenes owns a 1.16 ERA over his last four starts, a stretch that spans 23.1 innings.

"Nevada is the number two team in the conference for a reason," said Kaz. "We'll have to continue to play well to have a successful weekend."

Game Two between Air Force and Nevada will take place Friday, April 15 with first-pitch scheduled for 2:00 pm MT.

