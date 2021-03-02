Air Force blown out by CSU on the road

FORT COLLINS — The Air Force men's basketball (5-18, 3-16 MW) dropped a 72-49 contest at Colorado State (15-4, 12-3 MW) in Mountain West play Saturday afternoon at Moby Arena.

Junior guard AJ Walker led Air Force with 13 points against the Rams.

Joining Walker in double figures was senior guard Chris Joyce and sophomore guard Carter Murphy. Both scored 10 points for the Falcons. Murphy was 2 of 3 from three-point range, adding three rebounds. Joyce also added three rebounds.

Colorado State shot 61 percent from the field with four players in double-figures. Guard/forward David Roddy and guard Isaiah Stevens led Colorado State with 19 points each.

Game two of the series is Monday, March 1 back at Moby Arena. Tip time is 8 pm MT and the game will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network.