Air Force baseball wins home opener over Nevada

USAFA — After falling behind 3-0 going into the 4th, Air Force reeled off seven unanswered runs en route to a 7-3 win over Nevada in the Falcons home and Mountain West opener.

Zach Argo collected his first win of 2022, tossing two scoreless innings after entering in the 7th. Paul Skenes lasted a season-high six innings in his third start of the season, and by definition, a quality start it was. The sophomore allowed three earned runs, surrendering five hits while striking out four to go with three walks. All three of Skenes' runs were allowed in the top of the 4th.

The Falcons lineup came out of its slumber, as Air Force totaled a season-best 12 hits. Blake Covin led the Falcons with three RBI, as the junior finished 2-5 including a double

Air Force and Nevada played most of the second game of today's doubleheader, though play was suspended due to darkness in the bottom of the 8th with Nevada leading 18-10. The two teams will resume Game Two at 11 am MT on Saturday, March 5, with Game Three scheduled to begin shortly thereafter.

_____

