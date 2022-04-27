Air Force baseball run-rules Kansas, 18 to 8

USAFA — The Kansas Jayhawks, a Big 12 opponent, were no match for the Air Force baseball team on Tuesday.

The Falcons were able to run-rule KU 18 to 8 in 6 innings.

Sam Kulasingam led all players with three hits in four at-bats with two of his three hits resulting in extra bases. The sophomore drove in two runs with a double in the 3rd before hitting his 6th home run of the season in the 5th, a solo shot to leadoff the inning. In the process, Kulasingam extended his hitting streak to 15-consecutive games, as well as his on-base streak to 27-straight games. The Falcons first baseman has now reached base in 38 of 40 games this season.

Jake Greiving collected two doubles as part of a 2-3 day, managing a career-high 4 RBI as a result. Greiving was given a RBI after a bases-loaded walk in the 1st before plating a run with a sac fly in the 3rd. Greiving put an exclamation on his afternoon in the 5th, rocketing a two-run double off the center field wall to bring home two runs. Greiving now owns an 11-game hitting streak while having reached base in 19-consecutive games.

Gabriel Garcia finished 2-3, sparking the Falcons offense with a three-run triple in the 3rd. Jay Thomason also had two hits in five plate appearances, scoring Paul Skenes with a double into right-center in the 5th. Braydon Altorfer lined a double down the left field line in the 4th to give Air Force a 10-8 lead, an advantage that was never surrendered.

Factoring in Tuesday's ballgame, the Air Force offense has averaged precisely 15 runs over the past six games.

Game Two between Air Force and Kansas will take place Wednesday, April 27, with first-pitch scheduled for 1:00 pm MT.

_____

