Air Force Athletics creates deferred payment plan for game tickets to help furloughed employees

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — Air Force Athletics has announced the creation of a deferred payment plan for game tickets for furloughed federal government employees.

Air Force Academy officials anticipate a sold-out crowd for the Air Force vs. Army game on Saturday, November 1, and want furloughed employees to have an opportunity to purchase tickets, despite not being paid due to the shutdown.

"The prolonged government shutdown is negatively impacting thousands of families here at the Academy, along the Front Range and across our country. We sympathize with the hardships it is creating and recognize this has been a challenging time for our teammates, their families and our entire community. In response, we want to help where we can and try to remove barriers from enjoying Academy athletics competitions and especially the incredible service academy rivalry." Nathan Pine - Air Force Director of Athletics

Air Force Athletics says that this will allow ticket purchasers to select a deferred payment plan with purchasing Air Force vs. Army football tickets online, along with tickets to other sporting events.

Cards used for online purchases won't be charged until a later date that will be determined when the government shutdown has ended and federal employees have received their initial paychecks.

More information on payment dates will be sent to all purchasers using the payment plan option by the Air Force Ticket Office once the government shutdown has ended.

To purchase tickets, you can call the Air Force Athletics Ticket Office at (719)472-1895 or visit the Air Force Ticket website.

