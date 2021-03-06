Air Force announces 2021 football schedule

USAFA — On Friday, the Mountain West released Air Force's 2021 football schedule today as part of the conference's overall schedule release.

Air Force's schedule features six home games, including the season opener against Lafayette Saturday, Sept. 4, on Parents' Weekend at the Academy.

The Falcons' game at Navy was moved from Oct. 2 to Sept. 11 in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It will be just the third time the two schools have played in September and the earliest the two schools have ever met.

Air Force plays three of the next four games at home following Navy. The Falcons open Mountain West play, Sept. 18, by hosting Utah State. Florida Atlantic comes to Falcon Stadium the following week, Sept. 25.

After traveling to New Mexico on Oct. 2, Air Force hosts Wyoming on Oct. 9. The Falcons then play at Boise State and host San Diego State before an open date on Oct. 30.

Air Force plays Army in the first college football game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in the Lockheed Martin Commander's Classic Saturday, Nov. 6. The second game of the series will be Nov. 5, 2022 between the two.

The Falcons play back-to-back road games at Colorado State, Nov. 13, and Nevada, Nov. 20, before closing out the regular season at home against UNLV, Nov. 27. The conference championship game is Saturday, Dec. 4.

2021 Air Force Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Lafayette

Sept. 11 at Navy

Sept. 18 Utah State*

Sept. 25 Florida Atlantic

Oct. 2 at New Mexico*

Oct. 9 Wyoming*

Oct. 16 at Boise State*

Oct. 23 San Diego State*

Oct. 30 OPEN

Nov. 6 vs. Army^

Nov. 13 at Colorado State*

Nov. 20 at Nevada*

Nov. 27 UNLV*

Dec. 4 MW Championship Game

*-Mountain West game

^-Commander's Classic, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX