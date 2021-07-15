Air Force announces 2021-22 hockey schedule

USAFA — On Wednesday, the Air Force hockey team announced their 2021-22 season, opening with a pair of road games at Michigan State.

Air Force Athletics 2021-2022 Air Force hockey schedule

The Falcons will play 18 homes games this season at Cadet Ice Arena, with their home opener against the University of Denver on Friday, Oct. 15.

Air Force will then play at Denver the following day.

The Falcons will rekindle their rivalry with Colorado College on Friday, Oct. 29 & 30 in the battle of the Pikes Peak Trophy.

Conference play in the Atlantic Hockey Association beings with a two-game series at Niagara on Nov. 5-6.

Air Force's first home conference series, against Bentley, Nov. 12-13, begins a stretch of eight straight home conference games.

The Falcons will also host Army for a two-game conference series, Jan. 28-29 with the AHA playoffs beginning on March 4.