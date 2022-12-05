Watch Now
Air Force and Baylor to meet in 2022 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

The Falcons (9-3) set to make its sixth appearance in the game
Posted at 11:26 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 01:26:41-05

The Air Force Falcons and Baylor Bears have officially accepted invitations to play in the 2022 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Air Force is making its sixth appearance in the game, the most by any school, and its first since 2015. Baylor is playing in the bowl for the first time and is the first Big 12 Conference team to participate since Kansas in 2005.

The 20th anniversary of the bowl game will be played Thursday, Dec. 22 at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN. The two institutions have met three times previously, but not since 1977. Baylor won all three previous meetings.

Air Force completed the regular season with a 9-3 overall record and a 5-3 mark in the Mountain West Conference. The Falcons enter the bowl game riding a season-long four-game winning streak. Air Force leads the nation in rushing at 330.9 yards per game, picking up 5.4 yards per carry.

Baylor finished the 2022 regular season with a 6-6 overall mark, including a 4-5 record in the Big 12.

