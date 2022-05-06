Air Force alum Ben Garland to host 2nd annual Friday Night Lights: Shining a Light on Mental Health

COLORADO SPRINGS — May is Mental Health month and Air Force grad & NFL veteran Ben Garland is helping raise awareness on the issue, especially for kids in Colorado.

On Friday, Garland, along with his Wingman63 foundation, will host the 2nd annual “Friday Night Lights: Shining a Light on Mental Health” stair climb event for teens, kids, and their families.

Friday Night Lights, Shining a Light on Mental Health! Free event on May 6th at @EmpowerField Meet @BenGarland63 @jsimms1119 @dalton_risner66, @djjones_44 Learn mental health tools. Sign up or just show up! https://t.co/AoTrc2MNbH — ProLink Sports (@ProLinkSports) May 4, 2022

The focus of this event is to raise awareness of mental health, reduce the stigma of asking for help, and equip attendees with practical take-home tools to support their mental health. Garland has been directly effected by mental health, as his brother suffers from depression and anxiety.

In Colorado, one in five kids suffer from mental health, with only 22% of those kids receiving treatment.

Joining Garland will be a few Denver Broncos players, including Justin Simmons, DJ Jones & Dalton Risner, as well as a performing artist by Alyssa Bonagura, who will sing 'I Make My Own Sunshine'.

The event will take place on Friday, May 6th, at 6 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.