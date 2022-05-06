Watch
Air Force alum Ben Garland to host 2nd annual Friday Night Lights: Shining a Light on Mental Health

Jake Gadon/KOAA
Air Force alum & NFL center Ben Garland speaks to kids & their families about the importance of mental health on Friday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver
Posted at 10:31 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 00:31:37-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — May is Mental Health month and Air Force grad & NFL veteran Ben Garland is helping raise awareness on the issue, especially for kids in Colorado.

On Friday, Garland, along with his Wingman63 foundation, will host the 2nd annual “Friday Night Lights: Shining a Light on Mental Health” stair climb event for teens, kids, and their families.

The focus of this event is to raise awareness of mental health, reduce the stigma of asking for help, and equip attendees with practical take-home tools to support their mental health. Garland has been directly effected by mental health, as his brother suffers from depression and anxiety.

In Colorado, one in five kids suffer from mental health, with only 22% of those kids receiving treatment.

Joining Garland will be a few Denver Broncos players, including Justin Simmons, DJ Jones & Dalton Risner, as well as a performing artist by Alyssa Bonagura, who will sing 'I Make My Own Sunshine'.

The event will take place on Friday, May 6th, at 6 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

